Madhya Pradesh: Total Curfew In Khargone On May 2 & 3; No Outdoor Events During Festivals

In the aftermath of the tensions and violent clashes during the Ram Navami procession in Khargone, the authorities as a measure of caution have imposed a complete curfew on days of Parshuram Jayanti (May 2), Eid-Ul-Fitr (May 3), and Akshaya Tritiya (May 3), however, students will be given passes to give examinations. The Eid prayers will be offered at home and no events will be held on Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti.

The ADM of Khargone, Sumer Singh Mujalda said, "A complete curfew to be imposed in Khargone on May 2 & 3. Relaxation tomorrow on May 1, between 8am-5pm. Students with exams to be given passes. Eid prayers to be offered at home, there'll be no events on Akshaya Tritiya & Parshuram Jayanti."

In the latest development, the government of Madhya Pradesh has announced a two-member tribunal to recover the damages incurred during the violence that took place on April 10. As per the rules, three officials will be appointed along with a claims commissioner who will be appointed by the chairman from the panel to assist the tribunal. In another update, the police has arrested the man who supplied a pistol to the person, who used it to shoot at the Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Choudhary.

Six other persons involved in making weapons were arrested along with him and a total of 17 pistols were recovered from them, an official said.

Violence in Khargone during Ram Navami

Communal clashes broke out in Khargone on the occasion of Ram Navami on April 10, leading to a riot-like situation with incidents of Arson and stone pelting. A curfew was imposed immediately. Among the injured was SP Siddharth Choudhary, who was hit by a bullet in his leg. Police have already arrested a man, identified as Mohsin aka Waseem, for the firing incident.

"Toofan Singh Sikligar, who supplied arms to Mohsin accused of firing at Khargone SP, was arrested. Based on the information given by him during his interrogation, six others involved in supplying arms were also arrested. Seventeen pistols were recovered from them and six factories were busted," IPS officer Ankit Jaiswal, who has been temporarily posted to the district, said.

Image: ANI, PTI