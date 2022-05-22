Madhya Pradesh: Truck Carrying Cattle Catches Fire; 5 Cows & 4 Calves Burnt Alive

In an unfortunate incident, a truck carrying cattle caught fire on Ujjain Javra State Highway under Khachrod police station, in Madhya Pradesh. Five cows and four calves were burnt alive while five other cows are reportedly injured. The cause of the fire is yet to be identified. The police have registered a case concerning the matter.

As per the preliminary information, some villagers of Fernakhedi village saw a parked truck burning and immediately rushed to the site and saw cows being burnt. The villagers opened the truck to let the cows out but unfortunately, 5 cows and 4 calves died. While 5 cows have been injured and sent to the Gaushala of nearby Lekodia village for treatment. The villagers told the police that there were more than 17 cows in the truck.

Cows crammed in 2 trucks rescued in Madhya Pradesh

Earlier in January, Police rescued 45 cows crammed in two trucks and arrested three persons on charges of illegally transporting them in the Panna district of Madhya Pradesh.

Based on an input received, the police intercepted the trucks in Nikhai Talaiya village under the Shahnagar police station area and found the cows being transported with their legs and faces tied with ropes.

"In one of the trucks bearing Rajasthan's number plate, 24 cows were found, while 21 cows were rescued from the other vehicle", Superintendent of Police Dharmraj Meena said as quoted by PTI.

The police had registered two separate cases under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Madhya Pradesh Govansh Vadh Pratishedh Adhiniyam and arrested three persons in this connection.

(Image: Republic)