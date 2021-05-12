Madhya Pradesh: Two People Succumb To Black Fungal Infection, 11 Others Infected

After Odisha, cases of deadly black fungus infection have been reported in Madhya Pradesh's Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore where two people lost their lives and a total of 13 have been detected with this infection. According to the hospital official, two deceased had their brain affected by the infection. Black fungus or Mucormycosis is a fungal infection generated by COVID-19.

Ex plaining how the infection affects victims, designated Professor of Eye Department, Dr. Shweta Walia said:

Black Fungus disease is called mucormycosis. It affects the patient's eye, nose, and brain. COVID-19 infection decreases the immunity of patients and that is why more and more cases are coming from recovered COVID-19 patients.

A total of 13 patients with Mucormycosis came to the MYH Hospital from Indore and adjoining districts. Of the 13 patients, two died—one on Monday and the other about three days ago. By the time they came for treatment, the fungus had already reached their brain.

Madhya Pradesh | Two people have died due to black fungal infection as their brain was affected. Total 13 patients have been detected with this infection here so far: Dr Shweta Walia, Designated Professor, Eye Department, Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, Indore pic.twitter.com/8Tp8VpE0YA — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2021

Currently, the other 11 patients are undergoing treatment, added the doctor.

"We had to remove one eye of three of them in order to prevent the fungus from reaching their brain or the other eye," said Dr. Shweta.

Treatment of Black Fungus

The doctor enlightened that the infection is treated with nearly 50 injections which are very expensive and currently there is a shortage of the same. Dr. Walia also informed that the main reason behind the disease is the consumption of steroids without the supervision of a physician. Diabetic patients are more susceptible to this disease, according to the expert.

Symptoms of Black Fungal infection

Another doctor, Yamini Gupta from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) medical college talked about the initial symptoms of the infection which included:

excessive nasal crusting

nasal obstruction

swelling around eyes

"Mucormycosis was less common earlier, but its cases are occurring due to steroid given to COVID-19 patients which increases the Sugar level in the body. This disease starts from the nose and goes through eyes to the brain," Dr. Gupta highlighted.

On Monday, Odisha had detected its first case of the infection in 71-year-old COVID-19 patients.

