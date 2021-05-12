Last Updated:

Madhya Pradesh: Two People Succumb To Black Fungal Infection, 11 Others Infected

A total of 13 patients with Mucormycosis came to the MYH Hospital in Madhya Pradesh from Indore and adjoining districts. Of the 13 patients, two died

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Dr Shweta Walia, Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital

Image: ANI


After Odisha, cases of deadly black fungus infection have been reported in Madhya Pradesh's Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore where two people lost their lives and a total of 13 have been detected with this infection. According to the hospital official, two deceased had their brain affected by the infection. Black fungus or Mucormycosis is a fungal infection generated by COVID-19.

Ex plaining how the infection affects victims, designated Professor of Eye Department, Dr. Shweta Walia said: 

Black Fungus disease is called mucormycosis. It affects the patient's eye, nose, and brain. COVID-19 infection decreases the immunity of patients and that is why more and more cases are coming from recovered COVID-19 patients.

A total of 13 patients with Mucormycosis came to the MYH Hospital from Indore and adjoining districts. Of the 13 patients, two died—one on Monday and the other about three days ago. By the time they came for treatment, the fungus had already reached their brain.

READ | Black Fungus: Experts shed light on rare fungal infection in COVID-19 patients

 

Currently, the other 11 patients are undergoing treatment, added the doctor.

"We had to remove one eye of three of them in order to prevent the fungus from reaching their brain or the other eye," said Dr. Shweta. 

Treatment of Black Fungus

The doctor enlightened that the infection is treated with nearly 50 injections which are very expensive and currently there is a shortage of the same. Dr. Walia also informed that the main reason behind the disease is the consumption of steroids without the supervision of a physician. Diabetic patients are more susceptible to this disease, according to the expert. 

READ | Maharashtra to treat 'Black Fungus' Mucormycosis free amid 2k cases; Odisha reports first

Symptoms of Black Fungal infection

Another doctor, Yamini Gupta from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) medical college talked about the initial symptoms of the infection which included:

  • excessive nasal crusting
  • nasal obstruction
  • swelling around eyes

"Mucormycosis was less common earlier, but its cases are occurring due to steroid given to COVID-19 patients which increases the Sugar level in the body. This disease starts from the nose and goes through eyes to the brain," Dr. Gupta highlighted. 
On Monday, Odisha had detected its first case of the infection in 71-year-old COVID-19 patients.

READ | Ahmedabad hospital sets up Black Fungi wing; 115 patients battling Mucormycosis amid COVID

(Inputs from ANI)

READ | Odisha: First case of 'black fungus' reported in COVID-19 patient
READ | Maharashtra govt announces free treatment for patients suffering from 'Black Fungus'
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND