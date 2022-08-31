Madhya Pradesh: Unknown Miscreants Open Fire At BJP Neta In Morena; Incident Caught On Cam

In a shocking incident, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was attacked in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena on Tuesday, August 30. As per BJP leader Monu Mavai, three unknown miscreants fired at him when he was travelling to Morena from Gwalior.

Notably, the incident occurred around 7:30 PM on Tuesday near Chhauda toll plaza of Civil Line police state area in Morena when BJP leader Monu Mavai was returning from Gwalior and three miscreants fired at him. The entire incident was captured by the CCTV camera at the toll plaza.

BJP leader attacked in Morena

According to the preliminary information, BJP leader Monu Mavai, a resident of the Khaneta village was returning from Gwalior to Morena in a car on Tuesday. As per the visuals from the CCTV footage, when the car carrying Mavai reached the Chhauda toll plaza, unidentified miscreants who were travelling in a white car, came out and opened fire at the BJP leader's car. The miscreants then escaped from the spot after comfortably driving away in their car. Notably, the car in which Monu Mavai was travelling sustained damages due to the firing.

Following the firing incident in Madhya Pradesh's Morena, the BJP leader whose life was narrowly saved has made serious allegations against the police and administration stating that if a Bharatiya Janata Party leader is not safe in the district then how will the police provide security to the general public.