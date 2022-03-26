Madhya Pradesh Varsity Orders Probe After Video Of Girl Offering Namaz In Class Goes Viral

After a Hijab-clad girl's video went viral where the girl was allegedly seen offering namaz in a classroom of Dr Harisingh Gour University (HGU) of Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh, the Vice-Chancellor of the University ordered a probe in the matter. Neelima Gupta, the Vice-Chancellor of the aforementioned university has requested the students in the institute to refrain from performing religious activities on the premises of the University. The Vice-Chancellor also said that she has taken cognisance of the matter after the video went viral.

Neelima Gupta, the Vice-Chancellor of the Dr Harisingh Gour University said, "We have taken cognisance of the video and has notified a committee to probe the matter. We have also directed all students that since this is a central University, all religious acts should be done in personal premises or religious places."

A final year student in Dr. Harisingh Gour University was offering namaz with her Hijab on, in her class room. A video of the same was recorded and shared online.



Supreme Court says "don't sensationalise" the Hijab matter

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to set a date for hearing the appeals, related to the Hijab controversy, against the Karnataka High Court's decision.

When senior attorney Devadatt Kamat urged the Supreme Court, stating that the urgency was due to upcoming examinations in colleges, Chief Justice NV Ramana said, "Exams have nothing to do with the problem. Don't sensationalise." Previously, the Supreme Court declined to hear the appeal promptly and adjourned the case until the Holi break.

Karnataka High Court on Hijab row

In the recent ruling on the infamous Hijab row, the three-Judge bench of the Karnataka High Court maintained that 'Hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam. Dismissing the plea, the Karnataka HC noted that the '(school/college) uniform is a reasonable restriction' levied by the educational institution. Six female students who were not allowed to wear hijabs inside Kundapura college had moved the HC regarding the case.

The Karnataka HC maintained, "Hijab is not an Essential Religious Practice. The uniform is a reasonable restriction. We are of the considered opinion that no case is made out in the Writ Petitions." It has also stated that the Government is empowered to issue such an order on dress code, noting 'no case made out for its invalidation.'

