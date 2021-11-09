Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Kill 'wanted' Criminal And His Associate With An Axe In Gwalior

Following a confrontation with locals on Monday, a criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 10,000 and another person accompanying him, were slain with an axe at Dharmpura village in Gijorra, Gwalior. "We reached the spot after receiving information from Dharmpura village in Gijorra where two bodies were found. Out of two, one was identified as a criminal carrying a Rs 10,000 reward," Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Sanghi told ANI.

"During the investigation, it was revealed that two were killed in a clash with villagers," the SP further said, adding that investigations were currently underway.

Wanted Criminal Held in UP, Delhi

In another similar incident, during an interaction with police in Loni last month, a man wanted in two dozen criminal offences was shot, according to officials. Around 8.30 p.m., the incident occurred. During a normal inspection, police directed a biker to stop. Instead, he made a U-turn and accelerated away. When he was followed by police, he opened fire on them. Police also retaliated with fire, wounding him in the right lower limb with a bullet. SP (Rural) Iraj Raja said he was immediately sent to a private hospital for treatment.

Similarly, last month, a wanted criminal was apprehended after an encounter, according to police. Hariom Yadav is facing 28 criminal charges, including murder. Etah SSP announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to his arrest. He was surrounded by the police force in the Jasrathpur region on Tuesday evening and was detained following an encounter, according to Circle officer (CO) Raghvendra Singh Rathore. His possessions included a country-made pistol and many ammunition.

In another case last month, police said that a 22-year-old man wanted in an armed robbery case was apprehended in the Nehru Vihar district of north Delhi. They stated Abhimanyu, a Paharganj resident, had previously been engaged in eight robberies, theft, and Arms Act cases, and that he used to alter the colour of his motorcycle and numberplate after committing crimes. Abhimanyu was expected to arrive in Nehru Vihar on Tuesday, according to the police. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi, police set up a trap and apprehended the bike-riding suspect.

(With inputs from ANI/PTI)

Image: ANI/PTI/RepresentativeImage