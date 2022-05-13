Madhya Pradesh Violence: Watch Republic's Ground Report From Karedi Village

Following the massive clash that broke out between two groups in a village in Madhya Pradesh over a land dispute, Republic TV brings you the ground report from the site and further breaks down what led to the violent clash and its impact. Speaking to some of the eye-witnesses, police officials, and the family of those who got injured in the violence, it suggests that the clash broke out over a land dispute between two families following which the family who attacked are presently absconding.

Visuals from the attack site show the victim's house as well as his shop which has been completely charred and destroyed and is just a reflection of what took place in the village.

Giving a brief account of the violence, SI Umesh Yadav who was the first one to reach the site spoke to Republic and said that the house was already on fire when he reached there. "There was a crowd of 200-300 people around the house, however, immediately after the police team reached there, some anti-social elements in the group started pelting stones towards us for stopping us from saving anyone who was strapped inside", he said further adding that the police's top priority was to save the trapped people. Yadav also stated that the situation was later brought under control.

A shopkeeper in the area who was at his shop attending to customers when the violence broke out while speaking to Republic told that a crowd suddenly came and there was a ruckus situation over there. However, after sensing a disturbance, he immediately closed his shop and left.

The group attacked both the brothers over a verbal spat: Victim's family

The family of brothers Mohan Verma and Hukum Verma who got injured in the clash also spoke to Republic and said that both the brothers were attacked during a verbal spat and are presently undergoing treatment in Indore. They were injured in the attack after being targeted by a group that also had weapons.

On the other hand, an eye-witness of the incident, Devi Singh also put some light on the incident and said that there was a land dispute for several days between Mohan Verma and the other man from a different community.

"It happened when Mohan Verma was passing from here when the other group called him for having a talk over the issue. However, when Mohan came to talk to them, he was attacked on his head with a sharp weapon injuring him seriously. His brother came to save him but he was also attacked on his head", Singh said.

Singh also claimed that the family which attacked Mohan Verma also had a criminal history, however, clarified that this is not communal violence but a personal dispute between both the groups which the people turned into massive violence.

In addition to this, ASP Mankamta Prasad while seeking to Republic also reconfirmed the aforementioned details on the violence outbreak and said that Mohan Verma was initially attacked after which his brother who came to save him was also attacked. The ASP also inform that some messages went viral after the attacks which lead to mob violence, stone-pelting, and arson. In the meantime, two FIRs have been registered in the matter.

Image: Republic World