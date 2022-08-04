Madhya Pradesh: World's Largest Floating Solar Plant To Be Built On Omkareshwar Dam

Targetting to increase the power generation capacity across the entire central state of Madhya Pradesh and further addressing the electricity availability issues in the region, the government is all set to build a floating solar power plant in Khandwa district, reported ANI citing officials on Wednesday. The project which is said to world's largest floating solar plant will be constructed at an estimated cost of over Rs 3,000 crore over the Omkareshwar Dam and it will help generate 600 Megawatt power by 2022-23.

Speaking on the same, Sanjay Dubey, Principal Secretary of the Renewable Energy Department told ANI that the Omakareshwar Dam is built on the Narmada river, and being a hydel project, energy is produced from water.

"But it is spread over about 100 square kilometres, there is a very large water body where the water level remains normal thus making it appropriate for the project", he added.

MP| Water level is always maintained at Omkareshwar dam, so we thought why not make floating solar power plant here? After studies we found it was an appropriate zone to launch project:Principle Secretary Sanjay Dubey on world's largest floating solar plant to be built on Narmada pic.twitter.com/pvvI46drZQ — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2022

Adding more to it, he also said that the changes in water level in the area remain quite nominal and serve as a suitable site.

"We will have a PPA of 300 MW. So we have given a little bit of leverage, maybe a little more or less as per the requirement, so in total instead of 300, we are doing PPA in the first phase of 200 MW," he added.

Noting that the department has called for tenders for 300 MW more, he asserted that this will be the world's largest floating solar power plant. He also highlighted that with the new plant, the district will become the first and only one in Madhya Pradesh to have all three solar, hydel, and thermal producing 4,000MW power from a single district.

India's largest floating solar project

Earlier in July, India's largest floating solar power project was made fully operational after NTPC declared commercial operation of the final part capacity of 20 MW out of 100 MW Ramagundam Floating Solar PV Project at Ramagundam in Telangana.

With the operationalisation of the 100-MW Solar PV Project at Ramagundam, the total commercial operation of floating solar capacity in the Southern Region rose to 217 MW.

Image: PTI/Representational