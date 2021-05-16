'Madhya Pradesh's COVID Positivity Rate Declined To Around 10%': CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced that they have managed to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the state. Claiming that the Coronavirus positivity rate, which had climbed up to above 24 per cent has now declined to 10.68 per cent, the Madhya Pradesh CM said that in some districts, the positivity rate is 5 per cent.

Madhya Pradesh CM: 'There is no shortage of medical oxygen'

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "There is no shortage of oxygen as well as beds in the state. There is no problem in the hospitals."

In order to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in rural areas, the Chief Minister requested people living in villages not to hide any symptoms from the state government's survey team so that proper treatment can be provided. The statement further claimed that the state's daily caseload has dropped below 10,000 for the sixth consecutive day. The recoveries outnumbered the infections, as 11,973 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries to 6,17,396 in the state, according to the official. Indore's caseload went up to 1,36,391, with the addition of 1,548 new infections, while Bhopal's tally rose to 1,12,226 after 1,241 persons tested positive, he said. As many as 8 patients succumbed to the infection in Indore, raising the toll in the district to 1,253, while fatalities in Bhopal rose to 838 after nine patients died, he said.

Meanwhile, the city of Indore has reported 16,028 active cases on Saturday, while 14,680 patients are undergoing treatment in Bhopal, according to the official, adding that the state now has 99,970 active cases. With the addition of 68,504 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of samples tested so far rose to 87,19,274, the official said. Madhya Pradesh has recorded 1,60,952 cases and 1,297 fatalities so far this month, according to data released on Saturday.

Current COVID-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh

As India continues to battle against the pandemic, Madhya Pradesh so far has recorded over 7,24,279 positive cases, out of which, 6,17,396 have successfully recovered and 6,913 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 7,571 new cases, 11,973 fresh recoveries and 72 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 99,970.

(Image: Pixabay, PTI)