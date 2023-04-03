Madhya Pradesh's Nasrullaganj Renamed As 'Bhairunda', Rs 100 Cr Allotted For Development

Another town in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district has been renamed by the state government, after a couple of places being renamed in the recent past. The new place to get to the list is Nasrullaganj, which will now be known as Bhairunda.

The newly named Bhairunda town comes under the Budhni Assembly constituency, which also happens to be the constituency of Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Rs 100 cr granted for development of 'Bhairunda'

According to the reports, a proposal was sent by the state government to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the approval of the renaming of the place. After the approval from the MHA, the state government renamed Nasrullaganj as Bhairunda.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the renaming of Nasrullaganj to Bhairunda at a special event organised in the area. He was accompanied by several other government officials and ministers.

Addressing the event, CM Chouhan said, "Today a dream has come true, a resolution has been fulfilled, Bhairunda was the voice of your heart. Our history, the glory that happened to our pride, the historical injustice that happened, has been put to an end today, our beloved Bhairunda has returned."

The MP CM also announced the grant of Rs 100 crore for the rejuvenation and proper development of Bhairunda. He said that the government will make Bhairunda a wonderful and modern city.

It is pertinent to mention that before Bhairunda, three other places were also renamed by the BJP government in the state. This includes the name of Hoshangabad, which has been renamed to Narmadapuram. Mhow was renamed as Dr Ambedkar Nagar, the name of Babai town was changed to Makhan Nagar, and importantly the name of Bhopal's Habibganj railway station was renamed, which is now known as Rani Kamalapati railway station.