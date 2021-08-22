Last Updated:

Madras Day: Social Media Celebrates Chennai's 382nd Birthday By Sharing Iconic Pictures

People of Chennai celebrate Chennai's 382nd birthday on the annual Madras Day that takes place on August 22. Here's how netizens celebrate the day.

Madras Day

Tamil Nadu’s capital Madras also known as Chennai, celebrates its birthday every year on August 22. This year will be Chennai's 382nd birthday with its annual Madras Day, a practice that began in 2004 when a small group of writers and S. Muthiah, a famed historian, decided that the city deserved a birthday. The people of Chennai trended hashtags like Happy Madras Day and Happy Chennai Day on Twitter. Take a look at how netizens celebrated Madras Day. 

What is Madras Day?

Madras Day marks the day when Madras, presently Chennai, was purchased by East India Company represented by Andrew Cogan and Francis Day from Damarla Venkatadri Nayaka, the viceroy of the Vijayanagar Empire. The British built their first fort in India here – Fort. St. George. Settlements grew around it and the many villages that already existed before slowly got integrated into the city that went by the name Madras till it got renamed Chennai in 1996. 

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin joined the people of Chennai to celebrate Madras Day. Taking to Twitter, Stalin wrote, "Singara Chennai has several identities including that of a city that creates a living for anyone who comes in search of a shelter. With a future vision of the city, DMK government has also contributed to the development of Chennai. So, this will continue. I wish all the people of Chennai a happy #MadrasDay."

The Southern Railways also joined to celebrate the special occasion and conveyed their wishes on Madras Day. Southern Railways posted images of railway stations from the past and recalled the memories of the respective stations. In one of the series of the posts, Southern Railways said, "Madras Day Iconic Chennai Egmore station building architecture stands testimony of the fusion of strength of the fortress, glamour of a palace and sanctity of natives." Meanwhile, other users also celebrated the day in their own unique way.

