In a huge win for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Tamil Nadu, the Madras High Court on Friday allowed the organisation to carry out route marches across the state.

The bench of two judges-- Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq directed the RSS to file fresh applications for carrying out their march on three different dates. The High Court directed the Tamil Nadu police to permit the Sangh to take out route marches on the mentioned dates in various districts across the state on public roads with strict norms and regulations. The judges released the order citing that the state must uphold the citizens' right to freedom of speech and expression.

#BREAKING | #Madras HC direct TN police to permit #RSS to take out route marches in various districts across the State on public roads.



Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/QVseiQQBln — Republic (@republic) February 10, 2023

Row over RSS march

Notably, in October 2022, the RSS wanted to carry out a march on the sidelines of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and Gandhi Jayanti but was denied permission by the DMK-led government. The RSS had then moved a contempt plea. In November, the Madras court gave permission after which the march was pushed a month ahead and this time the state police denied permission. The police authorities submitted that the denial of the permission was a policy decision based on intelligence reports. Once again the RSS moved to the High Court and has now been granted permission.

Reacting to the order, BJP spokesperson Narayan Tirupathy spoke exclusively with Republic Media Network and said, "This is a defeat for the state government. We welcome the court decision and order. It is a victory for democracy, the people of Tamil Nadu and RSS. We strongly criticised state governments' denial of permission, we fought against it and now we have won."