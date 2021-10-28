Madras HC Asks CM Stalin-led Tamil Nadu Govt To Halt Temple Gold Monetisation Programme

In a noteworthy development, on October 28, the Madras HC issued directions to put a halt to the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR & CE) department's grandiose and ambitious temple gold monetisation programme. Earlier, the CM MK Stalin-led government had stated that the funds raised by depositing the gold bars in the nationalised banks would be used for the development of the temples under the ambit of the State HR & CE department.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and comprising Justice PD Audikesavalu ordered that the temple gold cannot be melted without the stamp of approval of the temple trustees. The Madras HC's order was passed on the petition filed by Saravanan and Gopal Krishnan, who sought the quashing of the September 9 notification by the HR & CE department of the Tamil Nadu government pertaining to the gold monetisation programme.

Further, the Court allowed the three-member committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to proceed with inspecting the inventory, despite ordering the HR & CE department to abstain from melting temple gold. It is imperative to note that the said department of the Tamil Nadu government had stated their plan to melt 2137 kg of unused old ornaments received through devotees' offering into gold bars and deposit them in nationalised banks. Also, it was declared that the interest accrued with the monetisation of the gold will be used for maintenance and renovation works across Tamil Nadu temples.

Tamil Nadu's CM MK Stalin, while launching the programme, stated that such proposals and schemes were in practice since 1977, and 500 kg of gold has already been melted and deposited in banks. According to reports, the state government has been earning an interest of Rs 11 crore on the gold that is melted and stored in banks.

Tamil Nadu government launches scheme to melt unutilised temple jewellery

On October 13, CM Stalin launched the preliminary work to melt 24-carat gold bars, the unutilised jewellery in possession of the temples in Tamil Nadu. It was informed that initially, the unaccustomed gold ornaments at three renowned temples of Sri Karumariamman temple in Tiruverkadu, Sri Mariamman temple in Samayapuram, and Sri Mariamman temple in Irukkankudi, will be melted, converted, and monetised into gold bars.