Madras HC Avers 'Nature Has Legal Right To Life, Govt's Responsibility Is To Conserve It'

The Madras High Court's Madurai Bench has used the "parens patriae jurisdiction" to pronounce nature a living creature with "all the rights, obligations, and liabilities of a living person, in order to maintain and conserve them."

In Latin, the phrase "Parens Patriae" means “parents of the nation,” and it refers to the state's ability to intervene against an abusive or negligent parent, legal guardian, or informal caretaker, and to serve as the parent of any child or individual in need of protection.

On April 19, Justice S Srimathy made the remark while hearing a plea from a former Tahsildar-level official who sought to quash disciplinary hearings against him for allegedly providing patta (land deed) to certain people for government land categorised as "Forest Poramboke Land."

The petitioner had asked for the disciplinary procedures to be dismissed and for the respondents to provide him a full pension and death-cum-retirement gratuity (DCRG) with arrears dating back to his retirement date, plus 7.5 percent interest. The Tamil Nadu Principal Revenue Secretary was among the respondents.

The court noted in the order that nature has rights for "survival, safety, sustenance, and resurgence" that are akin to an individual's fundamental, legal, and constitutional rights. It further said that the state and Union governments are directed to defend "Mother Nature" and to take all necessary measures to protect it.

'Natural environment is encompassed by the right to life'

The judge also referred to an earlier Uttarakhand High Court decision in which the court used "parens patriae jurisdiction" to designate various glaciers, including the Gangotri and Yamunotri rivers, as legal entities in order to maintain and protect them.

The court stated that the natural environment is included in the right to life because widespread destruction or change causes several complications in ecosystems and, as a result, endangers the very existence of animals, flora and fauna, forests, rivers, lakes, water bodies, mountains, glaciers, air, and, inevitably, human life.

In response to the plea, the judge stated that since the patta granted in respect of the land in question in Meghamalai was annulled, and once the required entries are made in the village accounts, the punishment “ought to be modified." The court changed the punishment to a six-month suspension of increment with no cumulative impact and monetary benefits. He had previously been punished with mandatory retirement.

The Madras High Court's Madurai Bench judge said, “The respondents are directed to implement this order within a period of four weeks from the date of receipt of the copy of the notice. This punishment is imposed for the act done against the mother nature.”

