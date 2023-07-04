Madras HC Delivers Split Verdict On Plea Seeking Senthil Balaji's Release

The Madras High Court’s division bench on Tuesday (June 4) delivered a split verdict on a plea filed by Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji’s wife seeking his release after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case. A Habeas Corpus Petition (HCP) was filed by Megala, wife of Balaji, following his arrest on June 14 in the Madras High Court. The matter was heard by a two-judge bench consisting of Justices Nisha Banu and Bharatha Chakravarthy over the maintainability of the petition.

The matter, according to the bench of Justice J Nisha Banu and Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy, will now be placed before the Chief Justice for further decision. “The habeas corpus plea filed for Balaji's release is maintainable and should be allowed. The ED is not entrusted to get police custody,” Nishu Banu held. Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta who appeared for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) argued that the HCP is not maintainable and entertainable. However, senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi who appeared for Balaji argued that the petition was maintainable.

Senthil Balaji’s arrest

Senthil Balaji was arrested last month after he was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. The charges against Balaji dates back to the time when he was the transport minister during the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government from 2011 to 2015.

The decision of split verdict follows the Supreme Court ruling on May 16 which granted permission to the ED to continue its probe against Balaji.

The Supreme Court has also overturned a Madras High Court’s order that had instructed the State police to carry out a new investigation into the cash-for-jobs scam case.