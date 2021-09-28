Madras HC Denies Anticipatory Bail To Three Accused Under POCSO Act; Makes Key Observation

In a key observation, the Madras High Court pointed out that the days when children could safely be left with relatives are long gone. The Madras HC made the observations while dealing with a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) matter pertaining to allegations of a minor child having been sexually assaulted by one of her relatives.

'Gone are days when children were safely left with relatives': Madras HC on POCSO

Justice M Dhandapani rejected petitions for anticipatory bail filed by the aunt of the victim, the aunt's brother and the brother's friend, who are the main accused of violations and crimes under the POCSO Act.

The facts of the case enumerate that the minor girl was shown obscene videos and photos by her aunt's brother under coercion, and was groped and pulled into a room by him. Apparently, these alleged criminal acts were committed on multiple occasions and the victim did not disclose the same following threats by the accused petitioners.

"Gone are the days when the children could be safely left at the hands of relatives for the fear of outsiders causing harm to them. The psychological abuse caused by such persons is amply evident from the statement of the victim recorded Under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code." "The statement further reveals that the victim has clearly spoken about the act of P-1 and P-3 (accused-petitioners) being related to the victim, they have not spared the victim of the sexual abuse," the Madras HC observed

'Prima facie, accused petitioners appear to be perpetrators': Madras HC

The complaint has been lodged against the petitioners citing provisions under the POCSO Act and Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (punishment and criminal intimidation).

However, the three petitioners have asserted that the complaint is consequent to POCSO charges pressed on the maternal uncle of the victim who has been accused of offences under the Act for allegedly committing criminal acts on his wife (first petitioner in the case at hand) and daughter.

Notably, Justice Dhandapani pointed out that the present accusation cannot be considered as 'counter-blast action' merely because a complaint had been filed in the past by the petitioner (victim's aunt) against her husband. While considering the material facts and the minor child's statement to the police, the Madras HC stated that on the first impression (prima facie), the accused appear to be perpetrators.