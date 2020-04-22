Madras HC Dismisses Plea Demanding Release Of COVID-19 Patients' Identity, Upholds Privacy

Protecting Coronavirus (COVID-19) victims' privacy, the Madras High Court on Wednesday, dismissed a petition which had asked the court to direct the state government to release the name and address of COVID-19 positive patients on the government website. The petition had asked for personal details of the COVID-19 patients to 'warn people residing in the area'. The High Court refused to take the petition stating that it is against the fundamental right of privacy of the individual and against ICMR guidelines.

Himachal man commits suicide despite testing COVID negative, on facing social boycott

COVID-19 suicide cases

There have been many incidents when a COVID-19 suspect case or a COVID-19 negative case has committed suicide due to ostracisation. A 37-year old man from Himachal Pradesh's Una committed suicide inspite of testing negative for Coronavirus (COVID-19). Officers state that the victim was allegedly facing social boycott by some villagers who suspected he suffered from COVID-19.

Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, a suspected coronavirus patient, who had allegedly committed suicide in a hospital was tested negative for COVID-19. A 21-year-old man under home quarantine allegedly committed suicide by hanging in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district. In Maharashtra, a 30-year-old migrant worker from Assam, who had tested positive for coronavirus on Friday and was undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Akola city, fearing loss of work.

Man under home quarantine in Muzaffarnagar commits suicide

Coronavirus in India

As of date, 15859 active cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 3959 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 5221. 652 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. PM Modi has extended the lockdown till May 3, with a relaxation possibility in non-COVID hotspots after April 20.

