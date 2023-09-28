Madras HC Orders State To Grant Rs 25 Lakh Compensation To Father Of Electrocution Victim

Madras High Court Thursday ordered the state government to pay Rs 25 lakh in compensation to the father of a youth who was electrocuted at a medical camp during a 'girivalam' at Tiruvannamalai Arunachaleswarar temple in May 2014. The Madurai Bench was hearing the petition of the deceased’s father, who moved to HC in 2014, seeking Rs 50 lakh in compensation.

The deceased, Angappan alias Vignesh, was an engineering graduate who traveled to Tiruvannamalai to participate in 'girivalam'. At about 10.45 p.m., a roadside hoarding toppled on Vignesh and a few others. Vignesh sustained serious injuries and was transferred to a temple-sponsored medical camp. However, Vignesh got into contact with one of the camp tent's iron pillars and received an electric shock owing to power leakage. He was rushed to the hospital but died on the way.

Though the judge acknowledged that the falling hoarding was not a direct cause of Vignesh's death, he took judicial note of the fact that many fatalities had occurred in Tamil Nadu as a result of hazardous hoarding installations. Finding that poor wiring at the medical camp was also to blame for the energy loss, the judge found the district administration and Tiruvannamalai municipality accountable and ordered the government to pay Swamiji Rs 25 lakh in compensation within a month.