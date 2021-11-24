Madras HC Quashes AIADMK's Acquisition Of Jayalalithaa's 'state-owned' Poes Garden Home

The Madras High Court on Wednesday set aside the decision taken by the previous All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Government to acquire former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's state-owned Poes Garden home in Chennai for building a memorial. The bench headed by Justice N Seshasayee questioned the logic of converting the state-owned residence into a memorial saying that the late stalwart already had a memorial situated on the Marian Beach in Chennai.

In 2019, the AIADMK decided to acquire Jayalalithaa’s house to convert it into a memorial for which an ordinance was promulgated in 2020. Their decision had been challenged before the Madras HC by the niece and nephew of Jayalalithaa.

Ruling in favour of Jayalalithaa's family, the Madras HC has ordered the AIADMK to hand over the property to Deepa and Deepak (her nephew and niece) in three weeks. The court has also ordered to reclaim Rs 67.9 crore deposited earlier in city civil court as a purchase price.

AIADMK announces memorial on Jayalalithaa's residence

On January 28 2021, the then Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami, along with other ministers, inaugurated Jayalalithaa's memorial at Veda Nilayam. The former residence of the AIADMK stalwart was acquired by the state government in 2019 for Rs 67.9 crore. In May 2020, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit promulgated an ordinance to temporarily take possession of the "Veda Nilayam". This decision of the ruling government was challenged by Jayalalithaa's niece J Deepa and nephew J Deepak at the Madras HC. Around 4 kg gold, 601 kg silver, over 8,300 books, 10,438 dress materials, and other cloth and puja items were among the numerous items featured in the list of movable and immovable properties in her house. With the case underway, the court asked the EPS government to not do "anything adventurous". The doors of Veda Nilayam were left unopened as per the court order which allowed only the main gate of Jaya's Poes Garden residence to be opened with entry permitted only to a certain level.