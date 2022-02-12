Madras HC Rejects Plea Against Telecast Of PM Modi’s Speech At Kedarnath Samadhi Opening

The Madras High Court has dismissed a plea against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech delivered during the inauguration of the Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya, stating that it "does not amount to political propaganda".

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, in an order passed on February 10, said, "We have gone through the entire speech of PM which is on record and found that it is relevant to the occasion. The speech makes a reference to the holy monasteries, four Dhams, and 12 Jyotirlingas established by Shri Adi Shankaracharya."

"Thereafter, a reference was made to the efforts put in by the Government of Uttarakhand to control COVID-19. The same, by no stretch of the imagination, can be said to be for promoting any political activity", the court noted.

It also stated that the permission accorded for telecasting the speech was not for promoting or propagating any political activity, rather it was telecasted largely in all religious places, which includes the Jyotirlingas and Jyothishpeethas on the dedication of Samadhi of Shri Adi Shankaracharya.

The speech of the Prime Minister shows a deep reference to the legacy of Adi Shankaracharya; what is dharma; what is the relation of dharma and knowledge; the significance of Chardham Yatra; and, the Indian Philosophy of human welfare, said the court.

A small portion of the speech commending the efforts put in by the State of Uttarakhand for fighting COVID-19 cannot be read in isolation to give it a different colour as claimed by the petitioner, it added.

'PM Modi used temple premises for political purposes': Petitioner

The Madras HC order came after a petition was moved by one Rangarajan Narasimhan, who submitted that PM Modi's speech at the Samadhi at Kedarnath was telecast live in more than 16 temples in Tamil Nadu and people belonging to political parties gathered there to witness the program.

He stated that such telecast was not permissible under Sections 3 to 5 of the 1988 Act. The petitioner alleged that ignoring the provisions, the HR & CE Department had permitted the use of temple premises for political purposes.

He sought a direction to prohibit meetings or gathering of people for the purpose of political, spiritual, governmental, personal, or any other kind other than the activities in accordance with the recognized religious practices, custom, and usage pertaining to the Sampradhaya to which the temple belongs and sanctioned by the respective Agama Shastrasand ban any event such as birthdays of employees of HR&CE Department, a celebration of political leaders' birth and death anniversaries, Golu (Navarathiri Doll festival), English New year Day, and other entertainment activities inside the temple premises, read the plea.

