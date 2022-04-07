Madras HC Upholds Tamil Nadu's 7.5% Quota For Govt School Students In Medical Courses

In a key development, Madras High Court on Thursday upheld a 7.5% reservation by the Tamil Nadu administration to students from government schools in admission for medical courses. A bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy pronounced the verdict while directing the state government to review the quota in five years.

Madras HC upholds Tamil Nadu's 7.5% reservation

"We direct the state government to review the same in a period of five years as recommended by the commission and during the intervening period, steps may be taken to improve the standard of education in government schools so that the reservation may not be further extended beyond five years," the Madras HC noted.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin termed the judgment historic and a form of social justice. "The judgment is a huge victory as the quota will provide a level playing field for medical aspirants from the economically weaker sections."

"Following medical education, when we came to power, we gave reservations to public school students in vocational courses! We charge tuition accommodation fees! The High Court judgment Social Justice has shown that our every step in the journey is solid!" he tweeted.

Earlier in August 2021, the Tamil Nadu government moved a bill reserving 7.5% of seats for government school students for admission to undergraduate professional courses in engineering, law, agriculture and others in all private and government colleges and universities. Stalin introduced the bill in the legislative assembly and noted that the government has taken action to bring equality between the students of public and private schools.

MK Stalin writes to PM Modi seeking withdrawal of CUET

Additionally, MK Stalin on April 6 wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking the withdrawal of the Common University Entrance Examination (CUET). In the letter, he claimed that it puts the students from non-NCERT backgrounds in a disadvantageous position and will lead students to rely on coaching centres.

CM Stalin further added in his letter to PM Modi that the CUET will drastically reduce the number of students from Tamil Nadu who aspires to study in central universities. The common entrance examination will also reduce the relevance of the diverse state education systems, MK Stalin argued.