Madras HC Uplifts People's 'right To Be Funny' And 'right To Express' In Two Cases

Two recent Madras High Court judgements defending an individual's right to freedom of expression have come as a refreshing change at a time when citizens in India are being detained over social media posts and stand-up comedy.

Both of these decisions were authored by Madras High Court Justice GR Swaminathan. In one case, he dismissed an FIR lodged against a CPI(ML) member for uploading a photo on Facebook with the description "Trip to Sirumalai for shooting practise."

The second case was against YouTuber Maridhas, who had given his opinion on the Tablighi Jammat’s role in COVID spread. All citizens have the right to freedom of speech and expression, the court said defending the accused.

Madras HC uplifts people's 'Right to be funny'

On December 17, 2021, the judge made some noteworthy observations while dismissing the FIR filed against 62-year-old CPI(ML) member Mathivanan. He was booked for a Facebook post's caption. Mathivanan shared his family vacation pictures on Facebook.



He was arrested for the caption "Trip to Sirumalai for shooting practise," which he had written as a joke, but the Vadipatty police had clearly missed it and thought its an anti-national post. They initiated a case against him and even arrested him on allegations of waging war against India under various charges of the Indian Penal Code.



While a Judge granted him bail, he filed a motion with the Madras HC to have the matter dismissed entirely. The Madras High Court cancelled the FIR on December 17, ruling that there were no accusations against him and that any normal person would have laughed it off.

Justice Swaminathan hails 'Right to express'

In another case, Justice Swaminathan upheld a Youtuber’s right to express his opinion under Article 19 of the constitution. YouTuber Maridhas was arrested by Tamil Nadu police in connection with a 2020 case in which he was charged with linking the Tablighi Jamaat gathering to the propagation of COVID. He was arrested earlier this month, one year after the FIR was lodged, and had requested that the FIR be annulled in the High Court. While pronouncing the judgement, Justice Swaminathan said that

Maridhas cannot be charged any IPC section.



The court further ruled on December 23, 2021, that Genuine expressions of viewpoints on public affairs or topics of public interest cannot be considered as slanderous," the statement continued. Maridhas has nowhere attacked Islam or the religious views of Muslims, the court said. While the petitioner's video contains multiple disclaimers as well, the court observed.



