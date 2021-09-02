Madras High Court Bans Foreign Bull Breeds In Jallikattu, Only Native Breeds Allowed

Madras High Court on Thursday passed a judgement banning the participation of foreign breeds of bulls in the Jallikattu event. The Madras High Court directed the state government to ensure that only native breeds of bulls are allowed to participate and foreign breeds are prohibited from participating in the Jallikattu event among others.

The Court stated that Tamil Nadu law permitting the sport allows the use of only native breeds of bulls. The Bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and P Velmurugan said that the 2017 Tamil Nadu law is intended to preserve native bulls for the purpose of 'Jallikattu', hence the hybrids or imported bulls should not participate in the event.

The court was hearing a petition filed by E Seshan to ban the participation of foreign breeds of bulls in Jallikattu, Manjuvirattu, Oormadu, Vadamadu or Vadamanjivirattu, Eruduttu Viduthal. The petitioner highlighted that purpose of the Tamil Nadu amendment was to preserve the culture and heritage of native breeds of cattle while he highlighted that the best bull award in Jallikattu events in 2019 and 2020 was given to non-native bulls.

Moreover, the petitioner also contended that native bulls have a hump on the back which enables the tamer to have a reliable hold on the bulls during the sport, thus reducing the risk; whereas non-native bulls do not have humps and also have a tendency to trample the players while the sport is underway.

The State authorities opposed the petitioner while contending that the use of foreign or crossbreeds of bulls in Jallikattu is not prohibited under Tamil Nadu's 2017 law, which was rejected by the court.

The Court has also made it mandatory for the bulls to undergo a veterinary examination by a qualified veterinarian of the animal husbandry department, so the bulls may be certified to be a native breed. The court has directed strict action against the veterinary doctors who falsely certify imported or crossbreed as a native breed.

“If any official or veterinary Doctor falsely certifies imported or cross/hybrid breeds as native breeds, it would amount to violation of order of this Court, warranting action under the Contempt of Courts Act, apart from departmental proceedings to be initiated against them. The aggrieved party can initiate contempt proceedings if hybrid and/or imported bulls are found to be used in ‘Jallikattu’,” the Court said as reported by Bar and Bench.

The bench also remarked that artificial insemination done for cattle breeding deprives the bulls and cows, the pleasure of mating which they are entitled to naturally. The court said reproduction is a natural process and depriving the animals of it tantamounts to cruelty on animals under the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.