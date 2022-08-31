Madrasa With Alleged Terror Links Razed In Assam; SP Details Role Of '2 Main Characters'

In a crackdown against alleged terror-linked Madrasas in Assam, on Wednesday, Markjul Ma-Arif Quariana Madrasa, located in Kabitari Part-IV village of Bongaigaon, was demolished by the district administration. This comes a day after Assam police raided the Markjul Ma-Arif Quariana Madrasa, along with Hafijur Rahman Mufti, who was arrested from his shop on the campus of the Madrasa for his alleged terror links with AQIS (Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent) as well as Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT). The police also recovered alleged incriminating documents including a booklet of ABT in Bangla and a logo belonging to AQIS during raids.

Bongaigaon SP Swapnaneel Deka spoke exclusively to Republic TV over the crackdown and informed that so far nine people have been arrested in the Bongaigaon module and the investigation is going on.

"We have found out that there are two main characters-- one of them is Mehboobur who is still absconding and is a Bangladeshi citizen. He has procured documents from West Bengal citizens and identified himself as a resident of the state where he continued to spread Jihadist activities. Though Hafijur Rahman was arrested by Goalpara police, he is from Kabaitari and he was working in Markjul Ma-Arif Quariana Madrasa for eight to nine years and has a good connection with the Bangladeshi national arrested by Goalpara police. Goalpara police on Tuesday carried out a search operation in Madarsa from where they recovered a few documents related to Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT)", he said.

Assam government toughens grip on alleged terror-linked madrasas

As a part of the Assam government's fight against terror operatives in the state, the search operation was conducted in connection with a case under the Matia police station following which the team seized several key documents including one leaflet of ABT in the Bangla language, and one logo suspected to be AQIS from the location.

Notably, this would be the third madrasa to be demolished in the state as the government launched a massive crackdown on illegal madrasas. Earlier this month, the Jamiul Huda Madrasa, run by terror accused Mufti Mustafa Ahmed was demolished at Moirabari in Assam’s Morigaon district.

Following this, another madrassa in Assam’s Barpeta district which had sheltered two Bangladeshi operatives of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) for four years was demolished by the district administration on Monday, August 29.