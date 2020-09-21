Madurai Boy spends Rs. 90,000 on online games; Father comes up with creative punishment

A 12-year-old boy from Tamil Nadu ended up spending Rs. 90,000 on playing online games using his mother's ATM card. The incident came to light when the parents went to withdraw money from the account leaving them in a state of shock. This incident occurred in Melakidaram area of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu boy spends nearly 1 lakh on online games

The Madurai boy was stuck at home after the parents forbade him from going out in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Allowing the child to play online games was how the parents ensured that the boy stays at home during the lockdown. According to local media reports, the 12-year-old found out his mother's ATM card details when she asked him to help her buy goods online. Later the child used the same debit card details and ended up spending nearly Rs. 90,000 for online games. As per the reports, the boy also deleted the bank transaction messages from the phone to ensure that the parent's don't find out.

Read | AP Govt Bans Online Games Like Rummy, Poker

Read | Teen Shares Spooky Footage Of Ghostly Face Peeping Out Of Abandoned Mansion's Window

Parents of the 12-year-old boy found out about the incident after they went to withdraw money from the ATM only to find that they were left with a mere Rs. 7,000 out of Rs. 97,000 that was there in the bank account. The Madurai boy initially denied using the ATM card but when his father, Senthil Kumar pushed further, he confessed and told the parents that he had spent the money on online gaming portals.

Read | 'Totally Awesome': US Man Designs Touchless Trick-or-treating Candy Chute For Halloween

Read | Indian Matchmaking To Gully Cricket; This Viral Reddit Thread Will Give Users A Good Laugh

When Senthil Kumar, who runs an e-Seva centre, found out about his boy's online gaming addiction, he came up with a very creative punishment in order to teach his son a much-needed lesson. According to the reports, He asked his son to write numbers from 1 to 90,000 instead of beating him at the loss of such a huge amount. According to Senthil Kumar, when his son could only write up to 3,500 in 5 days, he understood the value of money and his mistake. The 12-year-old boy from Tamil Nadu then apologised to his father and promised to reduce the time he spends on online gaming.

Read | Madras HC Says Govt Can Pass Laws Banning Online Games Involving Money