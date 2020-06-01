Madurai: Locals Felicitate Salon Owner After PM Modi Praises Him During Mann Ki Baat

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded KC Mohan, a salon owner in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, during the 'Mann Ki Baat' program, locals felicitated him for helping people during the lockdown.

During his radio program on May 31, PM Modi had praised Mohan for spending Rs 5 lakh from his life's savings to help people during COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Earlier during the address, the Prime Minister had cited the examples of common citizens like Gautam Das of Agartala, Raju, a Divyang from Pathankot, among others, who went out of their way despite limited means to help others in this time of crisis.

PM added that numerous stories of the perseverance of women's self-help groups have come to the fore from all parts of the country. He also commended the efforts of individuals for playing a very proactive role in dealing with this pandemic.

People’s spirit of innovation amid COVID-19 crisis

During his Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi hailed Indian innovations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Taking the example of Rajendra Yadav - a farmer from Bihar who converted his tractor into a sanitisation machine, PM said that such innovations in the face of the unprecedented crisis has touched his heart. The Prime Minister mentioned a host of other innovative ideas people have been putting to use to maintain social distancing.

PM Modi even praised educational institutions for switching to digital mediums for classroom teaching and hailed them for improvising ways to keep up the academic calendars and carry forward learning as schools and colleges remain shut for the safety of students and staff. Many shopkeepers have installed big pipelines in their shops to adhere to the 'do gaj ki doori'

PM Modi emphasised on the importance of innovation and termed it as an essential component in the evolution of human lives and, in this case, overcoming the COVID-19 crisis. Terming innovation as the need of the PM hailed it as an important tool to win the battle against coronavirus.

(With inputs from ANI)