Water from the Vaigai River was released to Vandiyur Mariamman Teppakulam, a temple pond situated at a distance of about two kilometers from the Meenakshi Amman Temple, after 40 years.

Recently, Madurai Corporation has cleared garbages from four channels to the pond and diverted sewage water from reaching the Teppakulam. As the water gushed into the pond, locals gathered to watch the historic moment.