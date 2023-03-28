Mafia Don Ateeq Ahmad Sentenced To Life In Umesh Pal Kidnapping Case

The Prayagraj MP-MLA court on Tuesday convicted mafia-turned-politician Ateeq Ahmad and two others, and sentenced them to life imprisonment in connection with the 2007 Umesh Pal kidnapping case. However, Ahmad's brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf and six others have been acquitted by the court in the case.

The verdict was given by the Special MP-MLA court judge Dinesh Chandra Shukla who held Ahmad along with Saulat Hanif, a lawyer, and Dinesh Pasi guilty in the case, informed government counsel Gulab Chandra Agrahari. The three were pronounced guilty under section 364-A (kidnapping or abduction in order to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Agrahari said. The maximum sentence under the section is the death sentence.

Republic accessed exclusive Court order

Accused Ateeq, a 5-time MLA, was brought from Gujarat's Sabarmati jail to Prayagraj's Naini jail amid tight security. Ahmad is an accused in the 2005 murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal. Umesh Pal, who was a prime witness in the Raju Pal murder case, was shot dead in Prayagraj on February 24 this year.

Ahmad, a former Samajwadi Party MP from Phulpur, was shifted to the Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat in June 2019 following a Supreme Court order after he was accused of orchestrating the kidnapping and assault of real estate businessman Mohit Jaiswal while in prison in Uttar Pradesh. He is named in more than 100 criminal cases, including the Umesh Pal murder case, police said.