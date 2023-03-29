Mafia don Ateeq Ahmad's brother Ashraf says he will be killed in two weeks

Mafia-turned Ateeq Ahmad’s brother Ashraf Ahmad on Tuesday claimed that an officer told him that he will be “killed in two weeks.” “I have been threatened by an officer that I’ll be taken out of jail in 2 weeks and will be killed,” said Ashraf while he was being brought to Bareilly jail on Tuesday, March 28.

Uttar Pradesh’s Khalid Azim alias Ashraf Ahmed, the brother of gangster-turned-politician Ateeq Ahmad, is one of the seven persons who have been acquitted in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case.

Chief Minister understands my pain: Ashraf

When questioned about the murder of Umesh Pal, he said that all accusations made against him were untrue. Ashraf remarked, "The chief minister understands my sorrow as false cases were brought against him."

He further stated that the Chief Minister, Chief Justice of India, and Chief Justice of Allahabad will all receive the name of the top officer who made the threat.

“This threat was given by a senior officer. I cannot tell his name, but if I am killed, then the closed envelope will reach the Chief Minister and Supreme Court Chief Justice and Allahabad Chief Justice, it will contain his name,” Ashraf said.

Ateeq Ahmed has had more than 100 cases brought against him over the past 43 years, but this is the first time he has been found guilty.

The court further gave life sentences to Dinesh Pasi and Khan Saulat Hanif and also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each. Seven other accused in the case, including Ashraf, brother of Ateeq Ahmad, have been acquitted.

Pal’s mother demands death sentence, says have faith in CM Yogi

After the court's decision, Umesh Pal's mother, Shanti Devi, stated that Ahmad should have been given a death sentence for “killing” her son.

“He (Ateeq Ahmed) was sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping my son but he should be given a death sentence for killing my son. I have faith in UP CM Yogi Adityanath and the judicial system,” she told reporters.