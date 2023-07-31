Magisterial Probe Ordered As J&K Youth Dies In Police Custody After Hospital Altercation

Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered a Magisterial probe into the death of a youth in Police custody in Udhampur. A youth from the Rathian area of the district died in Police custody hours after he was apprehended by the Women's Cell on the complaint of the Hospital Staff.

In Udhampur, a young man named Dilip Singh from the Rathian area passed away under mysterious circumstances at the district hospital. The incident occurred following an alleged altercation and scuffle with a security guard at the hospital. Prior to this tragic event, Dilip had engaged in a verbal argument with the hospital security, leading the Udhampur Police to take him to the Women's Cell.

High-level probe ordered

Additional DC Udhampur Joginder Kumar Jasrotia said that they have formed a board that will conduct the postmortem, “The district Administration has decided that a high-level magisterial probe in the matter will be conducted. It will be headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Udhampur and those involved will be dealt with under law. We will be looking for all those involved in the incident; anyone who has information with regards to the incident can share the same with the office of Additional Deputy Commissioner Udhampur,” he said.

Former Legislator Harsh Dev Singh, who joined family members of the deceased said that the truth should come out immediately and culprits, be it from Hospital or Police, should be booked. “No matter who the culprit is, they need to be dealt with under law. The poor people are suffering and justice needs to be delivered to them immediately. The administration needs to look into the matter that how a person who has gone to the hospital with his neighbour dies under suspicious circumstances. The Administration should take responsibility for the family members of the deceased,” Harsh Dev Singh demanded.

Locals said that it is unfortunate that a person has died under suspicious circumstances and we heard that he was beaten to death. Now that a magisterial probe has been ordered, we hope that justice will be delivered. “We urge the administration to look into the matter and ensure that the family is provided with help as he was the sole bread earner for the family. The Police Department should see that such incidents are not repeated,” said a local Pawan Kumar.