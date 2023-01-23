Magnitude 4.8 Earthquake Jolts Bishnupur District Of Manipur

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale jolted 79 km west-northwest Bishnupur district in Manipur on Monday evening, as per National Center for Seismology.

As per the readings from the Center, an earthquake measuring 4.8 occurred northwest of Bishnupur at 7:12 pm (local time).

Taking to Twitter NCS informed, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 23-01-2023, 19:12:05 IST, Lat: 24.86 & Long: 93.01, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 79km WNW of Bishnupur, Manipur, India."

Tremors were also felt in adjoining areas including Assam's Cachar district, as per reports.

Also, an earthquake occurred in Uttarakhand at 8.58 am on Sunday with a magnitude of 3.8 on the Richter scale. As per National Center for Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake was near Pithoragarh.

NCS informed, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 22-01-2023, 08:58:31 IST, Lat: 29.78 & Long: 80.13, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 23km NNW of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand."

No fatality or damage to the area was reported.