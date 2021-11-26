Magnitude 6.1 quake jolts northeast, parts of West Bengal

Guwahati/Kolkata, Nov 26 (PTI) A 6.1 magnitude earthquake rocked the northeast region, including Assam and Mizoram, in the early hours of Friday, the National Seismology Department said.

The tremors were also felt in many parts of West Bengal, officials said, adding, there has been no report of loss of life or damage to property so far.

The quake was epicentered near the boundary with Myanmar near Mizoram, as per data shared by the department.

It was recorded at 5.15 am, at a depth of 35 km, the data showed.

The jolts were experienced in several places in Assam, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura, as well as in West Bengal, including Kolkata, Alipurduar, Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts, officials said.

"The quake could be felt almost everywhere in West Bengal," a senior official of the state’s disaster management department said.

The northeastern region sits on a high seismic zone, making earthquakes frequent in the area.

A 6.4 magnitude quake shook Assam and parts of the region on April 28. PTI SSG SCH RBT RBT

