Maha: 10 women booked for stealing gold jewellery at devotional programme

Police in Maharashtra’s Akola district have arrested 10 women for stealing gold jewellery at a devotional programme, an official said on Sunday.

Hundreds of people have been attending the event, “Shri Shivmahapuran Katha” since May 5 and police had received complaints of theft at the event venue.

The official said Superintendent of Police Sandeep Ghuge had directed the local crime branch to nab thieves.

The crime branch laid a trap and arrested 10 women, hailing from Maharashtra and other states, for allegedly committing the thefts.

Police have recovered 32 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 1.82 lakh from them, he added.