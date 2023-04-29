Maha: 2 Killed, Ten Injured As Godown Collapses In Bhiwandi; Many Feared Trapped

At least two persons were killed and ten others injured when a two-storey godown collapsed on Saturday in Bhiwandi city in Maharashtra's Thane district, civic officials said, adding at least 10-15 persons are feared trapped under the debris.

Two bodies have been extricated from the rubble of the ground-plus-two-storey building in Wardhaman Compound that collapsed at around 1.45 pm, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Avinash Sawant said in the evening.

Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), ten fire engines, and personnel of different agencies are carrying out relief and rescue operations at the site in Valpada in Mankoli area.

The deceased included a 40-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, Sawant said.

Earlier, Sawant had said four families resided on the upper floors and several labourers worked on the ground floor of the building.

As per preliminary information, the godown was ten years old, another official said.

Senior officials and Union minister Kapil Patil, the local MP, are at the spot.