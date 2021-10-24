Maha: 201 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 4 deaths

Thane, Oct 24 (PTI) With the addition of 201 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,64,494, an official said on Sunday.

Besides these new cases reported on Saturday, the virus also claimed the lives of four more people, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,477, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district stood at 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,37,763, while the death toll stands at 3,282, another official said. PTI COR GK GK

