Maha: 31 Eateries, 7 Petrol Pumps In Latur To Face Action For Having No Separate Toilets For Women

Seven petrol pumps and 31 hotels along important roads in Maharashtra’s Latur district will face action for failing to provide separate toilets for women, an official said.

Following a representation by a women’s organisation to Collector Prithviraj BP, the district administration had ordered an inspection of such establishments along prominent roads, the official said.

It is mandatory to have separate, well-maintained toilets for women at petrol pumps and hotels on major roads in the district, said the official.

Officials inspected 81 hotels and 56 petrol pumps of which 31 eateries and 7 fuel stations were found either with no toilets for women or with toilets in unhygienic condition, he added.