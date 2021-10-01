Maha: 55 held after raids on four gambling dens in Thane

Thane, Oct 1 (PTI) Police have arrested 55 persons, including three women, after carrying out raids on four gambling dens in parts of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.

The raids were conducted in the last two days at Naupada, Vitthalwadi, Narpoli and Bhiwandi, Thane police spokesperson Jaimala Vasawe said.

"Personnel of the Thane police's crime branch and local police stations conducted the raids on four gambling hideouts on September 29 and 30. These places included premises of defuct companies. Cash of Rs 1,64,350 was also seized during the operations," she said.

As many as 32 persons were caught in Bhiwandi, 11 in Naupada, six, including three women, in Vitthalwadi and six in Narpoli, she added.

Offences have been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act and also the Epidemic Diseases Act, the official said, adding that the drive against the gamblers would continue. PTI COR NP NP

