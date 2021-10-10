Maha: 80-yr-old woman robbed, killed by man facing financial crunch

Latur, Oct 10 (PTI) A man facing financial crisis allegedly killed an 80-year-old woman and took away her two gold chains in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Wednesday and the accused, identified as Sandeep Ananda Bhosale (35), was arrested on Saturday, an official from Nilanga police station said.

The accused kept an eye on the movements of the elderly woman in Gurhal village of Nilanga tehsil.

On Wednesday, taking advantage of the woman working alone at her farm, he allegedly slit her throat with a sharp weapon and fled with her two gold chains, the official said.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's son, the police then registered a case against an unidentified person under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder).

Later, several police teams were formed to search for the accused, the official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Nilanaga police arrested the accused from the village on Saturday, he said.

The official said during questioning, the accused told the police that he killed the woman and robbed her jewellery as he was facing financial crisis. PTI COR GK GK

