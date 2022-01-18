Maha: 856 COVID-19 cases detected in Aurangabad; some districts witness nagar panchayat polls

Aurangabad, Jan 18 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Aurangabad in Maharashtra reached 1,55,606 on Tuesday after 856 cases were detected, while the day also saw 244 people getting discharged, an official said.

The recovery count is 1,47,451, leaving the district with an active tally of 4,493, he said, adding that 701 of the cases detected during the day were from city limits.

The tally increased by 451 in nearby Nanded district to take the active caseload to 3,100, an official said.

Incidentally, polls to three nagar panchayats took place in Nanded during the day, with Ardhapur witnessing a turnout of 81.65 per cent, while it was 78.44 per cent and 78.18 per cent in Naygaon and Mahur respectively.

In Latur, the active tally touched 3,064 after 510 cases were detected. The district also saw polls in Shirur Anatpal, Chakur, Devni, Jalkot nagar panchayats, with the voting percentage being 81.04 percent.

In Hingoli, 144 new cases took the active tally to 384, while the addition of 203 cases in Parbhani increased the patients under treatment to 920.

Jalna, where voting took place in 35 booths in Ghansawangi, Tirthpuri, Badnapur, Mantha and Jafrabad nagar panchayats, the increase in cases was 99, the official added. PTI AW BNM BNM BNM

