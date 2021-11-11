Maha: 89 per cent eligible population in Raigad covered with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Alibaug, Nov 11 (PTI) At least 89 per cent of the eligible population in Maharashtra's Raigad district has been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a senior official said on Thursday.

Over 26.81 lakh people have taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 8,08,747 have been administered both jabs, said Dr Kiran Patil, CEO of the Raigad Zilla Parishad.

As many as 2,30,425 people have not been inoculated so far, he said.

There are 569 vaccination centres in the district, of which 245 are under the zilla parishad and 268 are private centres, the official said.

The COVID-19 vaccines are available at 28 rural hospitals, 28 vaccination centres under the Panvel Municipal Corporation, he added. PTI COR ARU ARU

