Maha Assembly: Govt Raises honorarium For ASHA Workers By Rs 1,500; Members Not Satisfied

The Maharashtra government has raised the monthly honorarium for ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers by Rs 1,500, state Health Minister Tanaji Sawant told the Assembly on Friday, but members called it not enough.

Women selected as ASHA worker are the interface between the community and the public health system.

“Earlier, ASHA workers used to get Rs 6,500 a month. Now, they will get Rs 8,000. In addition to that, they get Rs 200-Rs 3,000 in lieu of 56 activities they work on,” said Sawant during the Question Hour. He said additional funds for this have been provided in the recent budget.

Besides, they also get insurance cover, mobile bill recharge and pension, the minister said.

Several members from the opposition and treasury benches felt the increase in honorarium was mearge.

Congress legislator Nana Patole said the hike should be more, especially in mobile recharge, while his party colleague Varsha Gaikwad demanded a Diwali bonus considering the good work done by the ASHA workers during the COVID pandemic. Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Rahul Kul also said the hike was less.

At present, Sawant said, mobile recharge is Rs 100 and reimbursement as per actual billing would be considered. Diwali bonus will be considered positively when the time comes, he added.