Maha Assembly Sends 60 Page Letter To Arnab On Breach Of Privilege, Watch His Message

Maharashtra Assembly on Thursday sent a 60-page letter to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami over breach of privilege. Responding to Maharashtra Assembly's privilege motion against him, Arnab Goswami shared his message. He asserted that he will "not apologise and will continue fighting this crude and obvious attempt to challenge the fundamental right of liberty."

In his message, Arnab Goswami asserted, "The Maharashtra assembly has decided to move a breach of privilege motion against me. So I have two options. One, I apologise. Two, they send me to jail. Uddhav Thackeray, it is apparent to all of us that you are the architect of this great move. I will not apologise. As for me, since I have done no wrong, I will fight this crude and obvious attempt to challenge my fundamental right of liberty, my freedom as a journalist, and my undilutable right to report in the courts of public opinion and the courts of this country."

WATCH HIS FULL MESSAGE ABOVE

#BREAKING | Maharashtra Assembly sends a 60-page letter to Arnab Goswami on breach of privilege. Read his statement - pic.twitter.com/KoBMbr2VEB — Republic (@republic) September 17, 2020

Republic Reporter Anuj Out After 6 Days Custody, Says ‘we Will Not Stop Reporting’

Netizens support Republic's Right to Report

Congratulations! @republic @Republic_Bharat You going on correct direction! Public know letters for distracting case Only!First arrested a reporter now such thing!Keep moving and Keep the flame for Justice HIGH!



Nation stand with #Arnab #RepublicNumber1 #ArrestSSRKillersNow pic.twitter.com/uI62EEEj8s — deus puer (@Almacreativa_1) September 17, 2020

Loads of strength to #realheroarnab and @republic . They're stooping this low because you're treading on the right path and that is making them quiver in their boots. They're scared out of their wits. The whole nation, solemnly, stands by @republic and #realheroarnab. 🔱 — Sonakshi Datta (@sonakshi_datta) September 17, 2020

RIP DEMOCRACY!!



RIP CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS!!



Why is only friendly Media allowed to speak?

Why can't those whose ideologies are different from Maha Govt speak??#ArrestSSRKillersNow #WeStandWithArnab — SPacE BuTTerFlY🦋 (@SPacEBuTTerFlY6) September 17, 2020

Republic crew 'illegally detained'

Previously on September 8, Republic TV's reporter Anuj Kumar along with VJ Yashpaljit Singh and their Ola driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade had travelled to Karjat following a lead of an investigative story. In the wee hours of September 9, Maharashtra police detained all three to four-day custody. Anuj was being interrogated in police custody at Karjat - asking him to reveal his sources, lead and the story he was pursuing, while denying him legal representation.

After six days of detainment, all three crew members were granted bail by a Khalapur court on Monday. The court has levied a small bail bond for their release and has imposed no restriction on the team's travel. Moreover, the National Human Rights Commission registered a case in New Delhi on the complaint filed by Republic Media Network regarding the violation committed by the Maharashtra police by the crew's illegal detainment, issuing a notice to the Maharashtra government.

Kangana slams MVA govt over privilege motion against Arnab Goswami, seeks President's Rule