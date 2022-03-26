Maha: Asst BDO held by ACB for bribery in Raigad

Alibag, Mar 26 (PTI) The assistant block development officer of Roha panchayat in Maharashtra's Raigad district was arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000, an Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Saturday.

Assistant BDO Pandit K Rathod was held on Friday for allegedly demanding a bribe for favouring a man in an official report that had to be sent to higher authorities on a pending inquiry, he said.

He was held in a trap led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Sushama Sonavane of ACB's Raigad unit, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)