Maha: BJP Workers Burn Copies Of Police Notice Issued To Fadnavis In Phone Tapping Case

BJP workers in parts of Maharashtra on Sunday burnt copies of a notice issued by Mumbai police to senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis in connection with a case of alleged illegal tapping of phones.

Besides, a number of BJP leaders, including MLA Nitesh Rane, MLCs Prasad Lad and Pravin Darekar, and party leader Kripashankar Singh, gathered outside Fadnavis's residence in south Mumbai, where a team of the BKC cyber police reached around noon to record the latter's statement in connection with the case.

The party workers staged protests and burnt copies of the police notice in various parts of the state, including Pune, Pandharpur (in Solapur district), Nagpur, Chandrapur and Sangli.

The Mumbai cyber police had issued a notice to former Maharashtra chief minister Fadnavis, asking him to appear before them on Sunday in connection with the case.

Fadnavis, however, on Saturday said a senior police officer called to inform him that police will visit his residence to take the required information and there was no need for him to visit the police station.

On Sunday, BJP MLA and former state minister Ashish Shelar said, “…Let them record it (the statement). The truth never hides and it can never be defeated." “In fact, Devendra Fadnavis has brought to light corruption in this case. It was expected that those who engaged in corruption or are facing corruption allegations were probed in this case. But, the Maharashtra government is somewhere trying to use pressure tactics on the opponents,” Shelar told a news channel.

Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council Pravin Darekar seconded Shelar.

“He (Fadnavis) brought before the people corruption in transfers (of officials)…now this (state) government is trying to counter that allegation,” Darekar told another TV channel.

Darekar claimed the MVA government (comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) is facing embarrassment in Maharashtra due to the corruption allegations levelled against it and therefore, making the “poor and unfortunate” attempt to target Fadnavis.

Image: Twitter@bjpforpcmc