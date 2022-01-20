Maha: Boat carrying women labourers capsizes in river; one dead

Nagpur, Jan 20 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman drowned after a boat carrying a group of farm labourers capsized in a river in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place around 10 am when a group of women boarded the boat in Aam river, under Veltur police station, to go to work at a cotton field, an official said.

Geeta Ramdas Nimbarte drowned after the boat capsized midway, while five others are undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

On being alerted, personnel from Veltur police station rushed to the spot and fished out the deceased woman's body and rushed the others to a hospital, the official said.

Two of the victims have been referred to the government medical college and hospital in Nagpur for further treatment, he said, adding that the incident is being probed. PTI COR ARU ARU

