Maha Cabinet Clears Proposal To Increase Number Of Corporators In Civic Bodies

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposal to increase the number of corporators in some municipal corporations and nagar parishads, excluding the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The maximum increase in the number of corporators would be 17 per cent based on the estimated population of the region in 2021.

The BMC, which has 227 corporators, has been excluded from the move, it was stated.

As per an official statement, regions that have a population of more than 30 lakh will have at least 168 corporators, but not more than 185, while cities and towns with 24 lakh and 30 lakh residents will have 156 to 168 corporators.

Civic limits with 12 lakh to 14 lakh residents will have at least 126 representatives, but not more than 156.

The range is 76 to 96 for municipal corporations that have three and six lakh residents, the release said.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the census work, the state government has decided to use the average rate of population growth to take this decision, it was stated.

Meanwhile, the state cabinet has decided to extend the year of property revision from 2020-21 to 2021-22.

The decision will postpone the revision of property tax rates by a year, giving a relief to home owners in the BMC limits. The civic body will, however, incur a loss of Rs 1,042 crore because of the move, the statement said.

“The BMC revises the property tax every five years. It was to be revised in 2019-20, but one year extension was given due to the COVID-19 situation. The recent assessment of the situation prompted the officials to postpone it by another year, as the pandemic is prevalent in the city,” said an official from state urban development department.

Among other decisions, the state cabinet also cleared Rs 908.44-crore worth revised administrative approval for the Wakurde lift irrigation project.

The project is supposed to benefit 18,565 hectares of agricultural land in Walwa and 7,270 hectares in Shirala tehsils of Sangli and 2,200 hectares in Karad tehsil of Satara district.

As many as 110 villages will benefit from the scheme, the statement said.

Apart from this, the state government also approved a scheme to construct two lakh-km long roads in villages, hamlets and other small connecting roads in the state, the release said.

Titled Matoshri Gram Samruddi Shet-Panand road scheme, the project will be implemented through the employment guarantee scheme.

The cabinet also revised the financial subsidy to Jalna-based Matsyodari Education Institute by 20 per cent so that it can increase the number of classes and appoint new teachers for Parth Military School.

