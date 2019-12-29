Ajit Pawar Likely To Be Maharashtra's Deputy CM & Home Minister: Sources

Ahead of the Maharashtra cabinet expansion on Monday, NCP sources have confirmed on Sunday that the party will get the Home Ministry. Sources further report that Ajit Pawar who is most likely to be Deputy Chief Minister and will head the Home Ministry. Moreover, Shiv Sena's 13 ministers (10 - cabinet, 3 - MoS), NCP's 13 ministers (10 - cabinet, 3 - MoS) and Congress' 10 ministers (8 - cabinet, 2 - MoS) will take oath on Monday at 12 PM in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha, according to sources.

Cabinet expansion in Maharashtra on December 30

Here are the list of likely ministers (as per sources)

NCP - Ajit Pawar (Home), Dhananjay Munde (Finance & planning ), Jayant Patil (Irrigation), Chagan Bhujbal (Rural development), Jitendra Awhad (Social justice ), Dilip Walse Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope, Dutta Barne, Aditi Tatkare.

Congress - KC Padavi, Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, Vijay Wadettiwar or Yashomati Thakur, Satej Patil or Vishwajeet Kadam, Ameen Patel or Naseem Khan, Varsha Gaikwad or Pranita Shinde.

Maharashtra cabinet expansion

The Winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly was held from December 16 to December 21 in Nagpur. The Thackeray-led government's cabinet expansion which was initially to be held on December 24, will be held on Monday. The Opposition has slammed the delay, saying not many issues were debated and resolved in the Nagpur Assembly.

Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on November 28 along with six ministers — two each from alliance partners the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress. This was preceded by 4-day CM stint by Fadnavis, which fell after Ajit Pawar rescinded his support after the Supreme Court ordered an open ballot floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly immediately. Both Fadnavis and Pawar resigned.

Mahayuti fallout

Almost a month after elections, the president's rule was imposed after no party could prove a majority. The BJP-Sena which fell out squabbling over a 50-50 power-sharing and shared CM post bagged 161 seats (BJP- 105, Shiv Sena-56). Meanwhile, the Maha Aghadi won 98 seats (NCP -54, Congress) and chose to ally with Shiv Sena, forming the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

