Maha CID Seeks Non-Bailable Warrant Against Param Bir Singh After 2 Extortion Case Arrests

Troubles seem to be mounting for Param Bir Singh as the Maharashtra CID on Tuesday filed an application before the Magistrate Court to issue a Non-Bailable Warrant against the former Mumbai Police Commissioner in the case filed at the Marine Drive police station. In the said case, apart from the former Mumbai Police Commissioner, 7 others namely DCP Akbar Pathan, PI Asha Korke, PI Nandkumar Gopale, Sunil Jain, Shrikant Shinde, Sanjay Patil and Sanjay Punamiya have been named.

If approved by the court, this will be the third NBW against Param Bir Singh- the first one was issued in relation to the Koregaon case while the second one was issued in relation to the Thane case.

First arrest in extortion case, accused sent to CID custody

Meanwhile, the CID on Monday made the first arrest in the said extortion case, taking into custody Police Inspector Asha Korke and Nandkumar Gopale. "Everything was done under the sky of Param Bir Singh," Public Prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap argued as police Inspector Nandakumar Gopale and Inspector Asha Korke were produced before the Killa Court on Tuesday.

During the hearing for their custody, Public Prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap asserted that while Param Bir Singh was the mastermind, Inspector Nandakumar Gopale and Inspector Asha Korke were also active in the extortion racket being run in Mumbai. Jagtap, taking the case of complainant Shyamsunder Agrawal, said, "Asha Korke and Nandkumar Gopale went to Mira Bhayander, and met Shyamsunder Agrawal's brother Sharad Agrawal saying if they wanted to evade the arrest of Shyam Sunder, ransom needed to be paid. Where after, money was paid by Sharad Agrawal."

The lawyers of both Nandakumar Gopale and Asha Korke responded to Public Prosecutors arguments. Nandkumar Gopale's lawyer asked, 'I am a police inspector, how can a Police Inspector level officer call the CP and talk about 50 lakhs of extortion?". On the other hand, Asha Korke's lawyer pointed out that he had been cooperating with the investigating agencies right from the beginning despite there being no evidence against him.

After hearing all sides, the Court remanded Nandkumar Gopale & Asha Korke to 7-day CID custody. The duo will stay in custody till November 16.

All 8 including, Param Bir Singh been charged under IPC Sections 387, 388, 389, 403, 409,420,423,464,465,467,468,471,120b, 166,167,177,181,193,195,203,211,209,210,209,210,347,111,113,110.

'Master' Param Bir Singh missing

After invoking a case of extortion against the Maharashtra government, Param Bir Singh went 'missing'. On October 23, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray admitted that the former Mumbai Police Commissioner had indeed gone 'missing'. In a hearing before the Bombay High Court, the MVA government confirmed that his whereabouts were not known to them and they had lost all contact with him.

It is pertinent to mention here that Param Bir Singh has been named in five FIRs in connection to extortion cases, including by two bookies who accused Singh of extortion and falsely implicating them in cricket betting cases. The Maharashtra government on March 30 constituted the Chandiwal Commission to probe the former Mumbai top cop's 'extortion' charges.

Notably, despite being booked in 5 FIRs and having 2 Non-Bailable warrants issued against him, Param Bir Singh is absconding and his whereabouts are currently unknown.