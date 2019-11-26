Maharashtra CM-elect Uddhav Thackeray To MLAs: "Need Your Complete Co-operation"

After being elected as the Chief Ministerial candidate of the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena alliance on Tuesday, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray appealed for the complete cooperation of all the MLAs. Maintaining that he could not forget the tears in the eyes of the farmers, he stated that the task was to solve their problems. Moreover, he assured that his government would not work with a vengeance. At the same time, he observed that the MLAs had the ability to tackle any obstacle.

Uddhav Thackeray said, “It is natural that I have come to the Vidhan Bhavan on very few occasions. I am not a man confined to four walls, I like to speak outside. I need your complete cooperation. Speaking about farmers' plight, he added, "I cannot forget the tears in the eyes of farmers due to the damage from unseasonal rains. We have to work towards wiping those tears. I am humbly accepting this responsibility with your co-operation. But while accepting this responsibility, I want to say that am not alone. All of you are Chief Ministers. My government will not work with vengeance. We are ready to handle anyone who tries to be an obstacle.”

'Lying is not part of my Hindutva'

The Shiv Sena chief also took on caretaker Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis for his press conference earlier in the day. He made it clear that every allegation made by Fadnavis would be answered in the public domain. Claiming that lying was not part of his definition of Hindutva, Uddhav Thackeray slammed BJP for treating Shiv Sena shabbily. In a light moment, Thackeray also mentioned that he would meet the ‘big brother’ (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) in the national capital after his swearing-in ceremony.

The Maharashtra CM-elect remarked, “Post swearing-in, I will go to Delhi to meet the big brother. We should realize one thing- that the struggle which we have undertaken is not for personal gains. Why did I take an extreme stand? Why was the alliance broken? Even today, I feel very sad. I watched Devendra ji’s press conference where he said that nothing like this was decided. I do not want to make a political speech here. I am not scared to talk about any issue in any public place. I will also answer on why we stepped out of Matoshree. But if coming to Matoshree and lying outside is keeping the honour of Matoshree, then I will never support such lies. Even if the three parties have come together, I will say that lying is not part of my Hindutva. The promise given must be kept. Shiv Sena chief (Balasaheb Thackeray) used to tell me that once a promise is made, it should be kept at any cost. And the manner in which they tried to break our parties, I wonder how much poison do they have in mind for Shiv Sena. When they felt the need, they hugged Shiv Sena, and when not required, Shiv Sena is sidelined. Shiv Sena chief (Balasaheb Thackeray) did not establish the party to carry BJP’s palanquin. The palanquin will have the common man and farmers of Maharashtra but the people of Delhi will not be welcome to sit in it.”

