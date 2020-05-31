Maha CM Instructs Officials To Not Hide Any COVID-19 Cases From People In Video-address

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday in a video-address instructed the officials to not hide a single COVID-19 case from the people. The CMO Maharashtra has shared the video of the CM on Facebook. Directing the officials in the video, the Chief Minister stated that: "It is true that there would be some percentage of complaints, but we are able to get the complaints on time, and we will be able to address it."

He further said, "I have given instructions to the officials from day one that not a single case should be hidden. Because we have to come out of this situation. By hiding, what if the death rate suddenly goes up? Everybody would be exposed then. So I don’t want to enter into that unholy territory. We all should face the truth."

"We will tell the people whatever we know. We will also call out people to help and cooperate. Because all this is for them. So, if they cooperate, I am sure what I have said earlier-- 'You take care of yourself and I will take your responsibility'. I have been taking that responsibility till date."

Maha govt issues new guidelines for employees

After the MHA issued new guidelines for lockdown 5.0, the Maharashtra government on Sunday issued specific protocols for its employees resuming to work in non-containment zones of the state. As per the guidelines, all State Government employees and visitors will be screened through a thermal scanner before entering the office. Workers have to wear a three-ply mask or surgical mask while working in the office.

Along with this, the windows of the office building will remain open throughout the day to allow ventilation, and employees must strictly maintain three feet distance from each other while working. For this, each company is directed to revise its seating arrangements.

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

On Saturday, May 30, Maharashtra continued its steep increase with 2940 new Coronavirus cases and 99 deaths. Currently, according to the Health Ministry, there are a total of 34,890 cases, out of which 21,97 deaths have been reported in the state. Out of the total deaths reported, 40 deaths occurred in the last two days and the rest are from the period 6th May to 27th May 2020.

Out of the 59 deaths in this period, 35 were recorded in Mumbai, 7 in Panvel, 6 in Thane, 6 in Vasai-Virar, 2 in Navi Mumbai, 1 was recorded in KalyanDombivali, 1 in Jalgaon and 1 of a resident of another state.

The recovery and fatality rate pertaining to COVID-19 in the state stands at 43.07% and 3.37% respectively. The patient doubling time for the state was 11.3 days in the last week, it has now improved to 17.5 days. The same for the country is 17,1 days.

A total of 4,33,557 samples have been tested in various laboratories so far. Currently, 5,51,660 people are in-home quarantine. There are 72,681 beds available in quarantine institutions and 35,420 people are in institutional quarantine currently.

